Marie “ReRe” K. Gray, age 85, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 31, 2020. A native of Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Johnnie and Vera Frizzell Hubbard. She was also preceded in death by her son, Johnny Dalton.

She is survived by her loving husband, Larry J. Gray; children, Kenneth Dalton, Donna Stewart, Pamela Mitchell, Dwayne Gray, Jeffrey Gray and Sean Gray; sisters, Judy Beasley and Mary Dalton; along with much loving extended family.

Mrs. Gray was a member of Giles Creek Baptist Church. She was retired from Bridgestone Corporation where she worked in the Accounting Department. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Graveside Services will be Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Mapleview Cemetery. Brother Terry Campbell will officiate.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Gray can be made to Giles Creek Baptist Church.

