Gary Dwayne Meadows, age 53 of Murfreesboro. He was a native Nashville and had worked Self Employed Security Installer.

Gary is survived by his longtime partner, Cheri Strong; children, Nathan Meadows, and Peter Meadows; special friend, Joe Batson, and a host of other family and friends.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com