NASHVILLE – For only the third time in history, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are more than $400 million at the same time.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $447 million, and the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $410 million.

This is also the highest the combined jackpots have been since October 2018 when competing runs led to a $1.527 billion Mega Millions jackpot and a $687.8 million Powerball jackpot.

“This is an exciting way to welcome in the new year,” Tennessee Lottery President and CEO Rebeca Paul Hargrove said. “Both games have been on a roll since September, and ticket sales for both are growing, which is good news for the education programs we fund. As always, we remind players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Both games’ jackpots were last hit in September 2020. The highest Mega Millions jackpot hit in 2020 was $414 million in June. The highest Powerball jackpot hit in 2020 was $396.9 million in January.

The two other occasions both jackpots were more than $400 million came in January and October of 2018.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday, January 5, 2021, and the next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.