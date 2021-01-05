Dorothy Tolliver Shelton passed away on January 1, 2021 at the age of 85 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late A.W. and Ruth Tolliver. She is survived by her sister, Joy Tolliver of Murfreesboro, TN. Dot was a very spiritual person having read the entire Bible multiple times.

Dot graduated as salutatorian of her class at Central High in Manchester, TN and later graduated from MTSU with a degree in Accounting. She retired as Director of Budget and Planning for the Department of Human Services, State of Tennessee. She was formerly president of the Association of Government Accountants for the State of Tennessee.

Spare time activities included traveling, reading and gardening.

Special thanks go to friends Brad and Sean; Jessica and Leah of Alive Hospice Murfreesboro, as well as Abby and Jackie of NHC.

No services are planned at this time. Her ashes will be buried at a later date near her parents in Coffee County.

Anyone wishing to make memorial donations may make them to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, 1629 Williams Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

www.woodfinchapel.com