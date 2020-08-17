Mrs. Mari Seng Louangrath, age 79, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born in Laos to the late Noi and Boun Meinphilom. Mrs. Louangrath was a homemaker to her family and attended Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.

Mrs. Louangrath is survived by her children, Tina Phommyvong, Manichanh Rattavong, Leann Itsaleumsack, Dalen Louangrath, Phile Louangrath, and Thui Louangrath; sister, Beng Saisanavong; many grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Khamphanh Louangrath.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Mari Louangrath, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.