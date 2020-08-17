Mari Louangrath

Mrs. Mari Seng Louangrath, age 79, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born in Laos to the late Noi and Boun Meinphilom. Mrs. Louangrath was a homemaker to her family and attended Wat Lao Buddharam Temple.

Mrs. Louangrath is survived by her children, Tina Phommyvong, Manichanh Rattavong, Leann Itsaleumsack, Dalen Louangrath, Phile Louangrath, and Thui Louangrath; sister, Beng Saisanavong; many grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Khamphanh Louangrath.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Mari Louangrath, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here