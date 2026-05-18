Margaret “Margie” Ann Neal, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2026, in Smyrna, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on May 16, 1946, in Blackduck, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Donley Harriman and Wilma Margaret (Bultman) Harriman.

Above all things, Margie loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and looked forward with joy to spending eternity with Him. It was her deepest prayer that her family, church family, and friends would one day join her in Heaven.

Margie possessed a remarkably generous heart. She found great joy in cooking and helping others, always opening her doors to anyone in need of a warm meal or a place to stay. She embraced all children into her home with open arms and unconditional love.

She is survived by her devoted children: Darrell Neal and his wife Cathy, Brian Hutson-Neal and his husband Jason, Martin “Marty” Neal, and Michelle Dey and her husband Phillip. She leaves behind a lasting legacy through her grandchildren, Amber (Neal) Pruitt and her husband Dillon, Mae Mae, and Jeremiah; and her precious great-granddaughter, Kami Joe.

Margie is also survived by Tammy Marshall, a cherished family member who was loved like a daughter and became her dedicated caregiver, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her loyal fur babies and sidekicks: Sootie, Sasha, Baby Girl, Lilly, Milo, and Skittles.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clarence J. Neal, and her son, David Bowen, and her 12 brothers and sisters.

Margie will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Shalom Hospice for the outstanding and compassionate care they provided.

The family had previously planned a surprise 80th birthday celebration for Margie on Saturday, May 16. This gathering will now serve as a beautiful celebration of her life, honoring the legacy of love, faith, and generosity she leaves behind

“In accordance with Margaret’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal funeral service will be held. We invite you to privately celebrate their memory in your own ways.” Ashes will be buried with her late husbands at the Nashville National Cemetery located in Madison, TN.

The family of Margaret “Margie” Ann Neal sincerely thanks you for your prayers, love, support, and presence during this time of remembrance. Your kindness and compassion are deeply appreciated.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23

Funeral Services Provided By Nashville Funeral and Cremation

210 McMillin Street, Nashville, TN 37203

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This obituary was published by Nashville Funeral and Cremation.

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