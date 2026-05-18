It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden passing of Lt. Col. Jeffrey E. Condit, Ph.D., age 80, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on May 4, 2026.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife Kaye Riddle Condit of 51 years, his devoted daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Zach Rogers, and his treasured son, Jeffrey M. Condit. He also leaves behind five cherished grandchildren, Ryann and Xavier Rogers (Valerie and Zach) and Lyndon, Ainsley, and Oliver Condit (Jeffrey). He is also survived by his four loving sisters, Joan Neuhaus, Janice Kennedy, Jeannine (Mike) Kandrak, Judy (Jack Peltz) Condit, and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Helena (Walsh) Condit and his four brothers, Jim Condit Sr., Jack Condit, Jerry Condit, and Joe Condit.

Jeff was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the youngest son of nine children born to Horace and Helena Condit. He was a joy to be around and thrived in his role as the youngest brother, always finding humor in situations, which was just one of his many endearing qualities. Jeff brought joy and laughter to every dinner table and gathering he attended. As a decorated Veteran of the U.S. Army, Jeff heroically fought with the 25th Infantry in the Vietnam War (including the Tet Offensive) and returned home a decorated War Hero. Among the MANY military honors that he earned, Jeff was awarded the Silver Star, the military’s third-highest military decoration for valor in combat, as well as the Bronze Star, and the Army Commendation Medal for specific acts of heroism in direct combat with an enemy. Upon his return from Vietnam, Jeff moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee where he attended Middle Tennessee State University, and fell in love with his wife Kaye. Jeff went back into active military service in 1978, thus beginning a series of moves for the family of four all over the United States. Jeff’s loyalty for the military continued in his earning of a Ph.D. in Psychology from Vanderbilt University which led him to become one of the only clinical psychologists to have served as both an enlisted soldier and as a ranking officer. In 1990, the Condits moved back to Murfreesboro where Jeff continued his career in the Army Reserves and began his tenure as the Chief of the Psychology Department at the Alvin C. York V.A. Medical Center. Jeff took great pride serving his clients, not only as a fellow combat Veteran, but also as a clinical neuropsychologist who understood both the struggles and complexities of enlisted soldiers and officers and the effects of their military service on their well-being. Known for his high professional standards and refusal to back down, Jeff again fought valiantly for the rights of Federal workers everywhere when he testified before Congress, leading to further enhanced protections under the Whistleblower Protection Act. Jeff retired from the Federal V.A. in 2006 and despite a number of unexpected medical illnesses over the years, he and Kaye enjoyed actively watching their children and grandchildren thrive. They, along with Kaye, were his pride and joy. Jeff was fiercely proud of his family and enjoyed nothing more than attending school productions, getting smothered with little hugs, and cooking enough breakfast to feed an army. Following complications from a stroke in March, Jeff unexpectedly departed this Earth on May 4, 2026, while surrounded by the deep and unwavering love of Kaye, Valerie, and Jeffrey. He will be missed immensely by all who knew him as his legacy undoubtedly leaves this world a better place.

A memorial service for Lt. Col. Jeffrey E. Condit will take place at St. Ignatius of Loyola Church (5222 N Bend Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247) on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 2:00 pm with reception to follow in the church hall for receiving of family and friends. A separate service will be announced to be held in Tennessee at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Condit family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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