SONIC Frozen Refreshers Launch With New Watermelon Peach Flavor

SONIC is kicking off summer with a brand-new drink lineup: SONIC Frozen Refreshers, available nationwide starting May 18, 2026, for a limited time at participating locations. More Eat & Drink News

What Are SONIC Frozen Refreshers?

SONIC Frozen Refreshers are frozen versions of the brand’s existing Refresher lineup, made with real fruit and green tea for a natural caffeine boost of around 45mg per 20-ounce serving. They’re available in still, sparkling, and now frozen varieties, giving guests more ways to enjoy the same bold fruit flavors they already know.

What Flavors Are Available?

The Frozen Refresher lineup includes four flavors:

Watermelon Peach Frozen Refresher — a bold blend of watermelon and peach purees with a natural caffeine boost from green tea, frozen into an icy refresher (new, limited-time flavor)

Mango Peach Frozen Refresher — a bright fusion of mango and peach purees with a natural caffeine boost from green tea, frozen into an icy refresher

Strawberry Passion Fruit Frozen Refresher — a mix of real strawberries and passion fruit puree with a natural caffeine boost from green tea, frozen into an icy refresher

Berry Citrus Frozen Refresher — a blend of wildberry and blueberry purees with a squeeze of real lemon and a natural caffeine boost from green tea, frozen into an icy refresher

What’s New About the Watermelon Peach Flavor?

Watermelon Peach is the newest addition to the Refresher family and arrives as a limited-time seasonal flavor. Beyond the frozen version, it’s also available as a still or sparkling SONIC Refresher, making it one of the most versatile options in the lineup this summer.

How Much Do SONIC Frozen Refreshers Cost?

To celebrate the launch, SONIC is offering a special introductory price of $2.99 for a 20-ounce Frozen Refresher through May 31, 2026. Starting May 26, the deal will also be accessible through the SONIC App. Tax is not included.

What Sizes Are Available?

SONIC Frozen Refreshers come in small, medium, large, and RT44 sizes, so there’s an option whether you’re grabbing a quick treat or settling in for a longer sip session.

Are SONIC Frozen Refreshers a Permanent Menu Item?

No. SONIC Refreshers in still and sparkling form are permanent menu items, but the frozen version is available for a limited time only while supplies last. If you want to try them, this summer is the time.

Where Can You Get SONIC Frozen Refreshers?

SONIC Frozen Refreshers are available at participating SONIC locations nationwide starting May 18, 2026. Visit www.sonicdrivein.com to find the nearest location or learn more about the promotion.

Source: Inspire Brands

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email