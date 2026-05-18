Donald Robert Swartz, a devoted family man and dedicated civil engineer, passed away on May 7, 2026, in Nolensville, Tennessee. Born on July 1, 1956, in Chicago, Illinois, Donald’s life was marked by his unwavering commitment to his work, his family, and his passions.

Donald took great pride in his career as a civil engineer. He served with distinction for over 15 years at Metro Nashville Traffic/Codes before embracing the role of Town Engineer for the Town of Nolensville. His tenure there spanned more than two decades, during which he earnestly executed his duties with profound knowledge, meticulous attention to detail, and an unwavering commitment to integrity. To his colleagues, he was indispensable—not only for his expertise but also for his steadfast focus on doing what was right.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Donald was a man of many talents and joys. He was an avid gardener and a skilled craftsman, known for his dedication to restoring historic homes in Old Hickory, Tennessee. His ability to fix just about anything was admired by many. Donald also cherished the great outdoors, spending memorable times hunting with his brothers and traveling to explore new horizons.

Above all else, Donald was a doting parent who adored his children and grandchildren. His love for family was the cornerstone of his life, reflected in the time he treasured with them and the warmth he radiated. He also possessed a deep passion for the beauty of nature, which inspired much of his personal life and work.

Donald is lovingly remembered by his wife Carolyn (German), his daughters Heather (Lile) and her husband David, Alicia and her partner Dustin Meier, his step-son Victor Phelps, step-daughter Glory Phelps, and granddaughters Reagan and Nora Lile. He is also survived by his brothers Roger (Jude), Doug (Jill), and Eric (Kim), and former wife Patty (Hendricks), who each held a special place in his heart.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Terry (Keller), and his sister Lucille (Danny Wilmouth).

Donald Robert Swartz’s legacy is one of unwavering dedication—to his profession, his family, and his community. His memory will endure in the lives he touched, the structures he helped shape, and the home he created for those who loved him. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege to know him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Audubon Society.

Funeral Services Provided By

Simple Cremation & Funeral Services – Smyrna

423 Smyrna Square Dr Ste C, Smyrna, TN 37167

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services – Smyrna.

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