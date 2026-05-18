5/18/26: Clear Skies and Highs Near 89, Breezy with Winds Up to 17 mph, Low Tonight Around 77

In Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the current temperature is 89.1°F with clear skies. The wind is blowing at 14.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s expected high is 89.4°F, with a low of 64.9°F. Winds may increase to 17 mph later, with a slight chance of precipitation at 5%. As we move into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 76.6°F, with wind speeds decreasing to 13 mph and clear skies continuing overnight.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are stable and favorable for outdoor activities throughout the day and into the night.

Today's Details High 89°F Low 65°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 44% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 89°F · feels 90°F Sunrise 5:37am Sunset 7:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 89°F 65°F Mainly clear Tuesday 92°F 73°F Overcast Wednesday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 76°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Friday 77°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 81°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: light

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