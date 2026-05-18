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Home Weather 5/18/26: Clear Skies and Highs Near 89, Breezy with Winds Up to...

5/18/26: Clear Skies and Highs Near 89, Breezy with Winds Up to 17 mph, Low Tonight Around 77

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In Rutherford County at 2:45 PM, the current temperature is 89.1°F with clear skies. The wind is blowing at 14.7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s expected high is 89.4°F, with a low of 64.9°F. Winds may increase to 17 mph later, with a slight chance of precipitation at 5%. As we move into the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 76.6°F, with wind speeds decreasing to 13 mph and clear skies continuing overnight.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are stable and favorable for outdoor activities throughout the day and into the night.

Today's Details

High
89°F
Low
65°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
89°F · feels 90°F
Sunrise
5:37am
Sunset
7:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 89°F 65°F Mainly clear
Tuesday 92°F 73°F Overcast
Wednesday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 76°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 77°F 65°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 81°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 81°F 66°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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