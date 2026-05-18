Cynthia Elaine Kinser passed from this life on May 13, 2026, with her family and friends at her side.

She was proud of her Vanderbilt University Bachelors and Stetson University Juris Doctorate degrees. Cindy’s work included service with the TN Attorney General’s Office, where she enjoyed her consumer protection work, which included an argument before the US Supreme Court, as well as many other appearances on behalf of Tennessee consumers before diverse courts.

Cynthia loyally followed the Los Angeles baseball team, including travel to spring training and MLB stadiums across the country. Her other travels with her many friends and family were a great source of joy. Her hobbies included photography and card making, inspired by grandmother Del, which brought her peace and comfort during her journey.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Delphine Lange, her sister, Elizabeth Kinser, and her beloved dachshund Reese.

She is survived by her parents, Barbara and Donald Kinser; her children, Rachel (David) Ashmore and Julianna Kinser (fiancé Fernando); her grandchildren, Owen and Henry Ashmore; her nephews, Kendall (Anna Grace) Quarles and Davis (Amanda) Quarles; her niece, Lauren Quarles; and, of course, her dachshund, Clayton.

Services will include a private burial with family and close friends at Watkins Cemetery in Loudon, TN, followed by a celebration of life at her home on Friday, May 22, 2026, from 10:00 am- 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee in her memory. Gilda’s Club provided support and community for Cindy from the time of her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2010.

Funeral Services Provided By Loudon Funeral Home & Cremation Inc.

2048 Mulberry St, Loudon, TN 37774

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This obituary was published by Loudon Funeral Home & Cremation Inc..

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