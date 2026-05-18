Titans Sign Second-Round Pick Anthony Hill Jr.

NASHVILLE – The Titans have signed second-round pick Anthony Hill Jr. to his rookie contract. More Sports News

Hill, selected with the 60th overall pick out of Texas, becomes the seventh player from the team’s 2026 draft class to reach a deal with the team.

Earlier, the Titans signed receiver Carnell Tate, guard Fernando Carmona, running back Nick Singleton, defensive tackle Jackie Marshall, center Pat Coogan, and tight end Jaren Kanak.

Only edge rusher Keldric Faulk (first round) remains unsigned.

Hill (6-2, 238) was a second-team Associated Press All-American two years in a row for the Longhorns.

In 2025, Hill tallied 69 tackles, four sacks and seven tackles for a loss while earning the honor in a year when he was also finalist for the Butkus Award, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker.

In 2024, Hill earned second-team AP All-American honors after leading the team with 113 tackles, eight sacks and 16.5 tackles for a loss.

In three college seasons, Hill played in 40 games and accumulated 249 tackles, 17 sacks and 31.5 tackles for a loss.

Hill and the other rookies joined the veterans in the offseason program this week. They’ll be on the field for OTAs next week in Nashville. Source: Tennesseetitans.com

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