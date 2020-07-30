Linda Haynes Stacy, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A native of Bedford County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Curtis and Louise Lamb Haynes. Linda was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Gerhart; and brothers, Charles, Gerald, and David Haynes.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Sherri Bush and her husband Scot of Lewisburg, TN; son, Scott Stacy and his wife Wendy of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Eric Walker and his wife Mary Margaret, Brandon Bush, Connor Bush, Hollie Stacy, and Haylee Stacy; great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Walker and Boyd Bennett Walker; sister, Judy Haynes Shipley of Murfreesboro, TN; sister-in-law, Mickie Haynes of Murfreesboro; Linda’s soulmate, Jerrell Craighead of Alexandria, TN; and many precious nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Steve Goforth officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Tony Haynes, Glenn Henderson, Eric Walker, Brandon Bush, Connor Bush, Barrett East, and Carter East serving as pallbearers.

Linda was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ and retired from the Murfreesboro Police Department with over 20 years of service.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the caregivers, nurses, aides, and staff of The Rutherford.

