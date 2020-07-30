Carolynn “Corky” Marie Alcorn, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away early on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was one of 15 children born to the late Oscar and Sophia (Hamburg) Roux.

She is survived by daughter, Lisa Neese and her husband Ben, sister, Jackie (Roux) Eller and husband Bob, grandchildren, Zachariah Alcorn Neese and his wife Wendy, Benjamin Chadwick Neese, Amber Alexander and her husband Erik, great grandchildren, Marley, Dylan, Avery, Julee and LeeAnn.

Corky and her husband Winston were married in Centralia, IL on August 1, 1954. They were active in the Elks Club, the Halloween Parade and activities involving keeping Centralia’s downtown thriving. They owned and operated Alcorn Boot and Shoe Repair on Locust Street for over 50 years.