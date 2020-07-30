Anne Black Kittrell, age 87 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died July 29, 2020 at AdamsPlace.

She was born in Hohenwald, TN and was a daughter of the late Buford Clyde Black and Pauline Bates Black. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Frederick J. Kittrell; and siblings, Jean Edwards, B.C. Black and Sue Pace.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda Kittrell of Murfreesboro; sons, Richard L. Kittrell and wife Cindy of Murfreesboro, Douglas W. Kittrell and wife Camille of Dahlonega, GA, and Dan Frederick Kittrell of Pine Lake, GA; grandchildren, Laura Lease (Joe) , Emily Kittrell, Brian Kittrell (Lyla), Katie Seifert, Hope Perry (Andrew), Benjamin Poteet, Zechariah Poteet (Grace), Grace Poteet, Rebekah Poteet, Joshua Poteet (Josephine); great grandchildren; Jonathan and Adam Lease, Evan, Aiden, Noah and Madalyn Kittrell, Elijah and Ellen Seifert; Abigail Perez (Dario), Eileen, Paul, Heidi, Kristina, Simeon and Katelin Perry, Mason and Lincoln Poteet, Jackson, Audrey, and Julia Poteet, Aviella Donoho, Sophie and Max Holstead; great great grandson, Judah Perez; a sister, Winnie Aydelott of Centerville; brothers, Bob Black of Pensacola, FL, David Black of Anthony, KS, and Jon Black of Evansville, IN; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Kittrell was a member of North Blvd. Church of Christ and a homemaker.

Graveside services will be 11:00AM Saturday at Swiss Cemetery in Hohenwald, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Kittrell to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222. An online guestbook is available for the Kittrell family at www.woodfinchapel.com.