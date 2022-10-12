Wednesday, October 12, 2022
x
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Linda Fay Davis

Linda-Fay-Davis

Linda Fay Davis passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her residence, she was 75 years old.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and owner of her in-home daycare. Linda was a member of Midland Baptist Church.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, David Roy Jennette and Evelyn Blythe Stone; and son, Charles Steven Holden.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Davis; son, Shannon (Diann) Holden; sister, Brenda Kay Avant; grandchildren, Autumn Jade Ratleph, Christopher Austin Holden; great-granddaughter, Aubree Ratleph; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 12:00 PM, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers with Doug Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

 

