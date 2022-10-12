WEATHER 10-12,2022 Storms Move In

You should enjoy most of your day. Strong storms are possible this evening through overnight we will monitor and let you know if there are changes throughout the day. Otherwise expect gusty winds and not everyone will see rain. But, those that do consider themselves fortunate as it is getting dry out there and there is no rain forecast for the next few days following this front.

For your close to home forecast find your county here

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.