OBITUARY: James Terry Walker

James Terry Walker passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

He was a native of Nashville and lived most of his life in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and worked as a salesman and driver in the automobile industry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James L. and Lura Mae Walker.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Terry Lynne Walker; children, Cynthia Denise (Gary) Whitney, James Terry (Katie) Walker II, David Barton (Shelley) Walker and Rachel Lynne Walker; and grandchildren, Charissa Denise Whitney, Hunter Ashtyn (Abigail) Whitney, Audrey Faith Walker, Carleigh Dawn Whitney, James Terry ”Tripp” Walker III, David Josiah Walker, Benjamin Harris Walker, Jane Katherine Walker, and Hudson David Walker.

Mr. Walker was most proud of his family. He loved being a husband, father and grandfather “PAPA” more than anything. He also was an avid sports fan and was instrumental in starting the little league baseball program at Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 PM on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Franklin Road Baptist Church. A church service will be at 12:00 PM on Friday at Franklin Road Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Norris officiating.

Burial will be 1:00 PM, Monday, October 17, 2022 at The Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, TN with military honors. The pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

