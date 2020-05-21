Leonard Catalano, age 73, passed away May 18, 2020 at Centennial Hospital. He was born in New York City, NY and a resident of Rutherford County.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Catalano and Gussie Asaro Catalano. He is survived by his daughters, Jeanine Kent and Rachel Arias.

No service is planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.