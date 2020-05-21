During a press briefing on Thursday, May 21, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that Nashville is ready to begin Phase 2 of the “Roadmap to Reopening Nashville” on Monday, May 25.
On Monday, May 25 our city will begin Phase Two of the updated #RoadmapforReopeningNashville. This continues our efforts to slowly and responsibly reopen the city. We are not going back to normal; we are learning to live and work with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/pkMOdWcvbg
— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 21, 2020
These are the Phase 2 guidelines as outlined on asafenashville.org.
|
All Residents
|
|
Restaurants
& Bars Serving Food
|
|
Socially-Driven Businesses
|
|
Retail
Stores & Commercial Businesses
|
|
Personal Care Services (Nail Salons, Hair Salons, Massage, Tattoo, Tanning etc.)
|
|
Healthcare
& Dental
|
|
Gyms & Fitness
|
|
Museums & Attractions
|
|
Day Camps
|
|
Playgrounds, Tennis & Basketball courts
|
|
Large Sports & Entertainment Venues
|