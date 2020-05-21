During a press briefing on Thursday, May 21, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that Nashville is ready to begin Phase 2 of the “Roadmap to Reopening Nashville” on Monday, May 25.

On Monday, May 25 our city will begin Phase Two of the updated #RoadmapforReopeningNashville. This continues our efforts to slowly and responsibly reopen the city. We are not going back to normal; we are learning to live and work with COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/pkMOdWcvbg — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 21, 2020

These are the Phase 2 guidelines as outlined on asafenashville.org.