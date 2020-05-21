Barrett Dane Fuqua passed away at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital on May 14, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born and raised with his family in Kingston, Tennessee. Barrett attended Roane County schools and graduated in 2001 from The Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. After graduation, he studied at The University of Mississippi majoring in the biological sciences. Barrett was employed as an IT specialist with a local logistics company after moving to Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 2010.

Barrett was predeceased by his brother, Justin Chandler Fuqua, grandparents, Robert Bentley Chandler and Kathryn Chandler Ray, and grandfather, Leonard Ray Fuqua, Sr. He is survived by his son Dominic Riley Fuqua, parents Leonard Ray Fuqua, Jr. and Pamela Chandler Fuqua, sister Tyler King Masters, brother in-law Jordan Scott Masters, former spouse Veronika Fuqua Overton, grandmother Doris June Fuqua, aunt Christy Chandler Stroupe, uncle Jerry Reaves Stroupe,Jr., uncle Gary Mark Fuqua, aunt Vicki Randolph Fuqua, uncle David Michael Fuqua, aunt Louise Fuqua, uncle Steven Lawrence Fuqua, aunt Deborah Fuqua, uncle Danny Lynn Fuqua along with a niece, six nephews and many special cousins.

Barrett’s son Dominic was the “light of his life”. He was an extremely proud father of his precious young son. Barrett will be greatly missed by his family, but it is a comfort to know that he is in Heaven with so many who loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.

