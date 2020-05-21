Joe David Leahew, age 82, a child of the King. His spirit returned unto God who gave it on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Oliver and Estelle Davis Leahew; two brothers, Donald Ray and Claude Beverly Leahew. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Peggy Jean Leahew, two wonderful sons, Mark Todd Leahew and his sweet wife, Tracy and David Christopher Leahew and his sweet wife, Shannon; three precious grandchildren, Justin Todd, Kaitlyn Joy and Jonathan Taylor Leahew. Joe is also survived by two brothers, John Oliver (Eva), Robert Bereman (Pat); a special sister, Wanda Leahew Barrett; one very special brother-in-law, Glendon Barrett; a loving aunt, Dorothy Taylor; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation with the family will begin 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 23, 2020 until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow immediately afterwards at Evergreen Cemetery with Bro. Darrell Whaley, pastor of Kingdom Ministries officiating. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s honor to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, 901-595-3300, www.stjude.com

