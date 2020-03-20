Our beloved baby girl, Kate, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 18, 2020. In the 3 weeks she was with us, she touched many lives and was loved so deeply by all. She was a perfect baby in every way. Kate had beautiful black hair and a gorgeous little face. Her brother Jack (6 years) adored her and couldn’t wait to see her blue eyes every day after school and show her his Pokémon cards.

Kate was preceded in death by great grandparents, Franklin Wade Hays, Sr, Rosemarie and Quentin Hall and Carol and James Ellingwood Bell. She is survived by her parents, Nick and Lauren Hays and brother, Jack; grandparents, Wade and Keitha Hays of Murfreesboro and Jeb and Susan Bell of Jackson; great grandparents, Joe and Vera Farrar of Murfreesboro and Betty Hays of Germantown, TN; aunts and uncles, Rachel (Hays) and Mason Peters, Sam Hays, Jared Bell, Rebecca (Bell) and Hunt Magee; and cousins, Vivian Peters and Mae Magee.

A private graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, March 23, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Brady Cooper officiating.

