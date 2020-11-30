Mrs. Katherine W. Smithson Windrow, age 77, of Rockvale, TN passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born in DeKalb Co., TN to the late William Henry and Gracie Lee Scott Smithson. Mrs. Windrow was of the Christian faith and a homemaker to her family. She played softball with her children, planted flowers, and enjoyed cooking all kinds of foods.

Mrs. Windrow is survived by her children, Jeff Windrow and his fiancée Carla Richards and Lisa Mosley; grandchildren, Miranda Kelley and her husband Benjamin, Faith Windrow, and Kelli Mosley; great-granddaughter, Emma Katherine Kelley; sister, Sue Hibdon; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Owen Windrow, and siblings, Buddy Smithson, Pap Smithson, Slim Smithson, and Barbara Jones.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Community Church at Windrow. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Community Church at Windrow. Burial will follow at Watson Cemetery.