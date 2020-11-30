Steve Jones, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 27, 2020. He lived his entire life in Rutherford County, and was preceded in death by his parents, Huston and Willie Pearl Jones.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol Jones; sons, Greg Jones and wife Kelly and Chad Jones and wife Amber; one very special granddaughter, Hadleigh Jones; brother, Allen Jones; sister, Joyce Michaels; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve was currently employed with State Farm Insurance Company, where he worked for 51 years. He was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church, where he helped his son with the youth. He was also an avid supporter of MTSU Athletics and Riverdale High School.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Bro. Sam Epley will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.