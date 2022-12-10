OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Mike’ Michael Jones

Joseph “Mike” Michael Jones passed away on December 6, 2022 at VA Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, he was 74 years old.

He was born in Anna, IL and a resident of Christiana, TN.

Mike served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and retired as Parts Manager at Mallette Brothers in Gautier, MS. Mike was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Maria M. Ellis and Jack Ellis; and niece, Mercia Gorline. He is survived by sisters, Cynthia (Terry) I. Klein, Patti (Terry) Storer and Georgia (Tee) Gorline; nieces and nephew, Renee Junker, Stefanie Roy, Angela Taylor, Jaimee Bridges, Brandon Storer; and great-nieces and nephews, Taylor, Katie, Michael, Grant and Ryan.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

