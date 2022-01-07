Mr. John Carlton Wheaton, Sr., age 78, of Murfreesboro, TN passed peacefully Wednesday, January 5, 2022 to await his Savior’s return.

He was born on August 5, 1943 in Takoma Park, MD to Margery Klaren. John graduated from College View Academy in Lincoln, NE at 16 years old where he was class president. He then graduated from Columbia Union College in Maryland in 1964. He would go on to earn a master’s degree in Counseling from the University of Maryland and a second master’s degree in school administration from the University of Dayton.

John spent over 50 years in his calling of educating and mentoring young men and women starting as a teacher in Norfolk, VA then moving to Beltsville, MD where he moved into school administration. He would go on to lead four different schools as principal in three different states. John met fellow teacher, Jean, in Beltsvile who became the forever love of his life. They were married within a year of starting to date. Even after retiring, John continued to guide the next generations by substitute teaching in the Rutherford County (TN) School System.

John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean; son, John Carlton “JC” Wheaton, Jr. and Jeffrey Wheaton; and seven grandchildren. He was known as “Boppa” and experienced rich relationship with his “lucky seven” grandchildren. They enjoyed hot cinnamon rolls in the mornings with a good book, loved coaching discussions, the sharing of wisdom, and countless trips and adventures.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 14, 2022 from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 4:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Masks will be required.

