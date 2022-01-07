Thomas “Tom” Russell Walton, Jr., age 70 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022.

A native of Jasper, AL, he was the son of the late Thomas Russell Walton, Sr., and Mildred Dooley Walton.

Mr. Walton is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carla Jo Prewitt Walton; daughter, Jodie Leigh Voisine of Portland, TN; grandchildren, Brittany Renae Walton of Mt. Juliet, TN, Aislynn Keira Voisine of Mt. Juliet, TN, Davin Jeffrey Voisine of Portland TN, and Atlas Orion Stevens of Portland, TN.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 10, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna.

Mr. Walton was a self-employed contractor.

