Claude Thomas Mays, age 70 of Smyrna died January 1, 2022.

He was a native of Nashville and was the son of the late, Lohman Claude Mays, and Mildred Elizabeth King Mays.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mindy Mays; children, Melissa Mays, Shannon Mays, Heidi Redmon and husband Jeff, T.J. Mays and wife Heather; 13 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; aunt, Betty Williams; brothers, Rodney (Debbie) Stillings, Phil Stillings, Lohman Claude Mays, Jr.; sisters, Norma Shearon, Lynn Kaylor; nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by brothers, John Stillings, Bill Stillings, and Jimmy Mays; sister, Jan Mays.

Mr. Mays was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a retired Truck Driver. He enjoyed all things racing as a hobby.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 9th from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM followed by a funeral service at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, TN. Phillip Robinson will officiate. Graveside service will be Monday, January 10th, 2:00 PM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors. www.woodfinchapel.com