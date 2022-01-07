Margaret Frances Groves Martin, age 92 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Stonecrest Medical Center.

She was the daughter of the late Earl and Ruby Briley Groves. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William I. Martin; a granddaughter, Vicky Lynn Martin; a grandson, Brian Batey and a great-granddaughter, Stephanie Nicole Stephens.

Survivors include her three children, William Gary Martin and wife Linda, Ricky Martin and wife Debbie and Donna Gail Pickens; grandchildren, Lisa Martin, Kevin Martin, Brandon Martin, Kyle Martin (Ashley), Matthew Pickens (Annabel), and Jessica White (Chris); great-grandchildren, Christopher Stephens (Katie), Michael Stephens, Addison Martin, Scarlette Martin, Landon Martin, Parker Martin, Sienna Pickens, Ella Eversole, and Beaux Magruder; great-great-grandchildren, Adam Stephens, James Stephens, Ethan Stephens, Alyssa Stephens; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Margaret was a native of Sumner County. She spent most of her life in Davidson, Williamson, and Rutherford counties. She formerly worked as an assembler at Genesco and went on to spend twenty years in the Nursing field at different middle Tennessee hospitals and private care. She was a faithful member of Stewarts Creek Church of Christ in Smyrna.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Allen Vick will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Brandon Martin, Kyle Martin, Kevin Martin, Michael Stephens, Jerry Garcia, Glen Peterman, Pete Richardson, and Chris Stephens serving as pallbearers.

The family would like to say a special thank you to her caregiver, Holly Huyck, for all her love, kindness, support, and devotion during Margaret’s care. An online guestbook is available for the Martin Family at www.woodfinchapel.com.