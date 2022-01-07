Mildred L. Ferrell, age 94, passed away at her residence on January 6, 2022.

She was born in Caruthersville, MO, and lived most of her life in Rutherford County.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Watkins and Eliza Malone Watkins; husband, Curtis Linbergh; and sisters, Marie Brewer and Betty Burton. She is survived by her sons, Richard Ferrell, Jack (Diane) Ferrell; daughters, Linda Dryden, Vickie (Robert) Crocker; sister, Shirley Powell; grandchildren, Kim Pitts, Thesa Burt, Lana Craig, Jason Ferrell, Amanda Boyett, and Anita Spence; and eight great-grandchildren.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.