Harvey Higdon passed away on January 6, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked in plumbing and construction for over 40 years. He was known for his trade in Rutherford County. Harvey was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Hickman Higdon and Alice Mullins Higdon; and grandson, Matthew Jordan. He is survived by his wife, Carlene Higdon; sister, Margaret Higdon Davenport and husband Jerry; sons, Dwayne Eubank and wife Suzanne, and Gary Eubank; nieces, Dawn Ross and husband Randy, Dana Berry and husband Chris; grandnephews, Austin Ross, Alex Ross, and Dalton Berry; grandchildren, Emily Spears and husband Derrick, Logan Eubank, Ansley Eubank, McCarlee Eubank, and Nowlen Eubank; and special friend, Sarah McAllister.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until 2:30 PM, Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bert Parsley, Ed Lowry, Paul Lature, Terry Haynes, Richard Jones, Rob Lyones, Richard Reeves, Prentice Alsup “PA”, Curtis Lester, Matt Lufkin, Dr. John Zubkus, Roger Rich, and Jeff McKee.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422