OBITUARY: John Thomas Underwood Sr

John Thomas Underwood, Sr. aka Papa, passed away July 4, 2023. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and was a graduate of the class of 69 at Eagleville. John was a member of Taylors Chapel Baptist Church. He retired from Kroger as a meat cutter and stayed close to his classmates and Kroger family. John always had a smile on his face and was known for his infectious laughter. He was carefree and loving. He loved the Lord, his family and friends. John enjoyed life and if you knew him, you knew that. He loved dancing and was a member of the Hardwood County Dancers when they were performing.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Lee and Johnnie Myrtle Underwood; brother, Terry Wayne Underwood and close uncle, Joe Maupin. He is survived by his wife, Rita; sons, John T. Underwood and (mother of his son, Sylvia), Chris (Sharon) Hoover; granddaughter, Savannah Hoover (Marco Zapata); grandsons, T.J. (Jennie) Reynolds and Jacob Reynolds; great-granddaughter, Gracelynn; brother, James Leland; and sister, Betty Lou.

He loved Rita’s family and felt like they were his brothers and sisters. So many children loved him and called him Papa. We miss you so much already but know you are in your eternal home with your Lord and Savior and all your family and friends.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, July 10, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Ben Stickle officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

