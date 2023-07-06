OBITUARY: Esther Lorene Vincion

Esther Lorene Hackney Vincion was born June 11, 1936 to Van Hackney and Pearl Hudson Hackney. She was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, TN and touched many peoples’ lives in her lifetime.

She was a member of the Church of Christ her whole life and attended Lascassas Church of Christ for many years with along with her husband and children.

Esther married the love of her life, Gilbert Vincion, March 22, 1957, and celebrated 66 years of marriage before Gilbert passed in April of this year. They are now joyously together again in Heaven. Esther and Gilbert shared three beautiful children together. Debora born in 1958, Kathy born in 1959 and their little surprise Patrick born in 1972.

For several years Esther was an election worker serving her community during elections. When Gilbert started his own vending business in 1972 Esther would help with supply pick up and counting the change. Together they turned Vincion’s Vending into a successful and trusted business.

Esther was called home to be with the Lord July 3, 2023. She is now reunited with her parents, Van and Pearl Hackney; stepmother, Marcelle Hackney; husband Gilbert Vincion; daughter Debora Vincion Sittloh; son Patrick Vincion and son in law, Joseph Sittloh. What a reunion they are having together!

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Vincion Givens and her husband Ross of Keller, TX; Grandchildren Brock Sharp and his wife Killian of Murfreesboro, Rachael Givens Dott of Prosper, TX and Benjamin Givens and his wife Tiffany of Long Island, NY; Great grandchildren Kristofer Corum and Van Sharp, Amelia and Eleanor Dott and Robin Givens; brother Wayne Hackney and wife Cathy; sisters in law Dorothy Simpson, Betty Goforth, Kay Moore and her husband Charles; brother in law Clifford Vincion and his wife Evelyn; stepsister Elizabeth Watkins and her husband John, and many many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home Saturday, July 8th at 12 PM followed by a chapel service at 2:30 PM with Jimmy Carver officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with nephews serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is a charity that means a lot to the Vincion Family.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 615-893-2422.

More Obituaries