OBITUARY: John Matthews Johns

In Loving Memory

John Matthews Johns

June 15, 1941 – February 27, 2026

John Matthews Johns, 84, of Nashville Tennessee, peacefully passed away at home, with his wife at his side, on Friday, February 27, 2026.

John was born June 15, 1941, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to the late Andrew Frank Johns, Sr. & Mary Frances King Johns of Smyrna. He attended Old Jefferson Elementary and Smyrna High School. John received a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee. While at the University, he was President of Lamda Chi Alpha fraternity, active in ROTC and went on to serve as a Captain in the United States Air Force. John loved his country and was proud to serve in the Civil Engineering Corps in Vietnam.

John was a talented artist, historian and a long time custom home builder. He served as President of the Tennessee Home Builders Association. John was especially known for his hobby as a stone mason as evidenced by the beautiful stonework in and surrounding his home. His creativity expanded into woodworking and was a member of the Tennessee Association of Woodturners. John’s mission to publish an historical account of the Johns and King families was realized and many copies were shared with and cherished by family.

While stationed at March Air Force Base in Riverside, California, John met Florene, also on active duty as a Physical Therapist. They married on February 17, 1968. One of the greatest joys of John’s life was the birth of his children, Cari and Matthew. He was remarkably involved in their lives. His deep love for his grandchildren, Ben and Livi, was shown in so many ways such as his teaching Ben to play Chess, sharing his desk with Livi and never missing their church, school and sports events.

John deeply loved and regularly reached out to his extended family and friends. He was known for his gentleness, caring, generosity and the many ways he helped so many in need. John volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Room In the Inn. He was a member of the Men’s Bible Study at First Presbyterian Church,

John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Florene Carnicelli Johns, his beloved daughter, Cari Johns Isham (Christopher), son, Matthew Alexander Johns, grandchildren, John Benjamin Isham & Olivia Grace Isham, brother, Thomas Johns, sister, Martha Susan Intorcia, sister, Mary Lou Puzak (Bill) and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

John is preceded in death by his father, Andrew Frank Johns, Sr., his mother, Mary Frances King Johns, his brothers, William Bluford Johns, Ernest King Johns and Andrew Frank Johns, Jr.

Visitation will be held, Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Smyrna United Methodist Church, 301 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, at 11:30 AM followed by the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Mapleview Cemetery, 315 S Lowry St, Smyrna, immediately following the service. Arrangements are by Woodfin Chapel, Murfreesboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made, in John’s name, to the Smyrna United Methodist Church or to the charity of your choice.

