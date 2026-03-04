3/4/26: Overcast Morning at 61°F with Winds Up to 12 mph in Rutherford County

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is a cool 61°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 12.1 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation.

The forecast for today predicts highs reaching up to 78.4°F and dipping to a low of 57°F. The day will remain largely overcast with continued winds, possibly reaching up to 15.7 mph. There is a minimal chance of precipitation, estimated at 2%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Moving into tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly increase to a low of 62.4°F. Winds will decrease to around 8.8 mph. Cloud cover will ease somewhat, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions, while the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.

Residents and commuters should expect mild and relatively stable weather conditions for the duration of the day and into the night, with no severe weather warnings in place.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 57°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 5.2 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 5:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 78°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 72°F 60°F Overcast Friday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 73°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 66°F 54°F Rain showers: slight Monday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 77°F 64°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email