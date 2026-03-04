3/4/26: Overcast Morning at 61°F with Winds Up to 12 mph in Rutherford County

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is a cool 61°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 12.1 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation.
The forecast for today predicts highs reaching up to 78.4°F and dipping to a low of 57°F. The day will remain largely overcast with continued winds, possibly reaching up to 15.7 mph. There is a minimal chance of precipitation, estimated at 2%, with no significant rainfall expected.
Moving into tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly increase to a low of 62.4°F. Winds will decrease to around 8.8 mph. Cloud cover will ease somewhat, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions, while the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.
Residents and commuters should expect mild and relatively stable weather conditions for the duration of the day and into the night, with no severe weather warnings in place.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|78°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|77°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|73°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|66°F
|54°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|76°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|77°F
|64°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
