Wednesday, March 4, 2026
3/4/26: Overcast Morning at 61°F with Winds Up to 12 mph in Rutherford County

3/4/26: Overcast Morning at 61°F with Winds Up to 12 mph in Rutherford County

By
Source Staff
-
0
38

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is a cool 61°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 12.1 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation.

The forecast for today predicts highs reaching up to 78.4°F and dipping to a low of 57°F. The day will remain largely overcast with continued winds, possibly reaching up to 15.7 mph. There is a minimal chance of precipitation, estimated at 2%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Moving into tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly increase to a low of 62.4°F. Winds will decrease to around 8.8 mph. Cloud cover will ease somewhat, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions, while the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.

Residents and commuters should expect mild and relatively stable weather conditions for the duration of the day and into the night, with no severe weather warnings in place.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
57°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
5:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 78°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 72°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 73°F 58°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 66°F 54°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 77°F 64°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

