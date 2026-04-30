10 Must-Watch Titles Coming to Tubi in May 2026

Tubi’s May lineup brings blockbuster franchises, Oscar winners, and iconic classics to free streaming. Here are ten titles you won’t want to miss. Full May 2026 Schedule!

No Time to Die (May 1)

Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond delivers everything fans could want: stunning action sequences, emotional depth, and a fitting farewell to the longest-serving 007. This epic conclusion to the Craig era earned critical acclaim and massive box office success.

The Silence of the Lambs (May 1)

Jonathan Demme’s masterpiece remains one of the greatest thrillers ever made. Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster deliver iconic performances in this Best Picture winner that still chills audiences decades later.

Past Lives (May 1)

This achingly beautiful romantic drama explores love, fate, and the roads not taken. Greta Lee’s breakthrough performance anchors this Oscar-nominated meditation on connection that transcends time and distance.

Creed Trilogy (May 1)

All three Creed films arrive together, chronicling Adonis Creed’s journey from underdog to champion. Michael B. Jordan’s powerhouse performances and thrilling boxing sequences make this essential viewing for sports movie fans.

No Country for Old Men (May 1)

The Coen Brothers’ Oscar-winning masterpiece features one of cinema’s most terrifying villains in Javier Bardem’s Anton Chigurh. This brutal, unforgettable thriller stands as one of the best films of the 21st century.

Gladiator (May 1)

Ridley Scott’s sword-and-sandal epic redefined the genre for a new generation. Russell Crowe’s Oscar-winning performance as Maximus remains iconic, and Hans Zimmer’s score is unforgettable.

Hereditary (May 1)

Ari Aster’s feature debut redefined modern horror with this genuinely terrifying family nightmare. Toni Collette delivers a career-best performance in this film that will haunt you long after the credits roll.

Heat (May 1)

Michael Mann’s crime epic brings together Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in the ultimate cat-and-mouse thriller. The legendary coffee shop scene and spectacular downtown shootout remain unmatched in action cinema.

The Hunger Games Saga (May 1)

All four films in the dystopian franchise arrive complete. Jennifer Lawrence’s star-making performance as Katniss Everdeen anchors this thrilling saga of rebellion and survival that defined a generation.

Priscilla (May 1)

Sofia Coppola’s intimate portrait of Priscilla Presley’s relationship with Elvis offers a striking counterpoint to last year’s Elvis. Cailee Spaeny delivers a luminous performance in this beautifully crafted character study.

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