Lucy Igunbor, 57, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 2, 2026, in Nashville, TN.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 12 noon, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 609 S Maple St, Lebanon, TN 37087

Please keep the Igunbor family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to J C Hellum Funeral Home, 107 Stokes St, Lebanon, TN 37087. 615-444-4558

Send flowers to the service of Lucy Igunbor

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This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.

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