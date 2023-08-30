OBITUARY: Jewel Dean Hendrix

Jewel Dean Hendrix, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Adams Place.

She was born in Cannon County and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. Jewel retired from State Farm as an Administrative Assistant.

Jewel was preceded in death by her parents, Delta Davenport and Mae Tenpenny Davenport; husband, Warren Hendrix; and brother, Thurman Davenport.

She is survived by daughters, Sharon (Jeff) Gren of Murfreesboro, Kathy (Ricky) Chumney of Murfreesboro; son, Donny Eugene Hendrix; sister-in-law, Lee Davenport; grandson, Thomas Chumney; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

