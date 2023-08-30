Local Elijah Browning Advances in American Ninja Warrior

Elijah Browning from Thompson’s Station ran the intense obstacle course in this week’s episode of American Ninja Warrior on August 28th and will advance to the second stage of the Finals airing on Monday, September 4th. In this round, the ninjas must complete the 8- obstacle course in under 2:50, facing new obstacles the Gambler and Thread the Needle.

Season 15 has implemented a lot of changes from previous seasons. It will challenge the ninjas to race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the national finals on the line. Additionally, the Mega Wall is even taller than before at 18½ feet and, for the first time ever, ninjas will need to complete all six obstacles in a designated time in order to earn a shot at the $10,000 prize.

Browning previously competed on Seasons 13 and 14 of American Ninja Warrior. His latest venture when he’s not training for the show, is with Vanderbilt Hospital, training a group of young people with physical limitations and disabilities.