OBITUARY: Peggy Ann Randolph Smith

Peggy Ann Randolph Smith was the 1st Baby of the Year on January 1, 1941, born at the old Rutherford Hospital to parents, Waudene Wood Randolph and Henry Sperry Randolph. January 1, was also her father’s birthday. Peggy Ann passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Her father’s plane (a B-24 during WWII) was named for her with bold letters THE PEGGY ANN on its side. THE PEGGY ANN flew 52 missions and never took a hit. This was a proud memory for her and for all of Murfreesboro.

She was a popular Majorette beginning during her days at the old Training School (now Campus School) and through her days at Central High School and was accomplished with the Fire Baton. She was honored to Twirl Fire in The Band Shell at Daytona Beach, Florida.

One of her most cherished moments was being named Mother of the Year. She always said “The Lord knows who to bless with twins.” She loved to cook for her family, dance, grow flowers and sew. She danced on two TV shows, The 5 O’Clock Hop and Dance Club.

She was a well-known activist for Property Owner Rights and a huge Promoter of The Rutherford County 4H Horse and Pony Club. Peggy was in her first horse show at age 2 and all of her children developed a love for riding. She worked for Bullock Garages and retired from Sam’s Club in Murfreesboro.

She is survived by her brother, Sperry Randolph (Pam); son, Doug Smith; daughters, Debbie Ann Creech, and Kimberly “Lynn” Duke (Jeff); grandsons, Tyler Douglas Smith, Jamison Randolph “JR” Duke and Joshua Duke (Jessie); granddaughter, Faith Duke Southerland (Brian); and three great-grandchildren, Landon Duke, Kinley Duke and Ollie Mae Southerland; and nephew, Trey Randolph (Kelsey).

Mrs. Smith was a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church. Per her request, there will be no visitation with Graveside service only. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 1, 2023 with Elder Bill Shacklett officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Murfreesboro Red Cross in her name, 501 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN; 615-893-4272.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/