Little Jeremias Zamarripa, infant, of Smyrna, TN passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born in Murfreesboro, TN to Louis Zamarripa and Karla Urbina.

Jeremias is survived by his parents, Jose Zamarripa and Karla Urbina of Smyrna; sister, Romina Zamarripa; step-brother, Sebastian Toral; and a host of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.