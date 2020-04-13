Joan Waggoner, age 77 of La Vergne of died Friday April 10, 2020. She was a native of Huntington TN. She was preceded in death by her husband Burford Waggoner, and son, James Waggoner. parents, James Lloyd Parish and Dot Parish. She was a retired Legal Secretary.

Mrs. Waggoner is survived by her sons, Bill Peal and wife Maria of Colorado, Brian Waggoner, and Bradley Waggoner of La Vergne, daughter-in-law, Katie Waggoner of Mt. Juliet. nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Parish of Ottawa, TN

A private family service will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com