William Thomas Caldwell, “Mr. Tom” to his boy scouts, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home in Murfreesboro surrounded by his family and friends. He was the son of the late William Kenneth Caldwell and Elizabeth Jacobs Caldwell. He was also preceded in death by a brother, John Caldwell.

He is survived by his wife, Dottie Jacobs Caldwell; children, Timothy Caldwell (Lisa), Terri Maples (Rod), Bubba Medlock (Kate), Joann Medlock (Tony Reeves), and Lydia Medlock; grandchildren, Meagan Giannini (Ben), Kaite Bruce (Justin), Jamie Gosnell (Dahl), John Vaught, David Bellenfant, Will Bellenfant, Ryan Medlock (Miranda), Lexi Medlock, Emily Kelly; great grandchild, Zadie Bruce; brother, Robert Caldwell (Vicki); and a host of other family and friends.

Mr. Tom served as a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Louisville University. He then spent many years as a pharmaceutical salesman and an employee for Holden’s Hardware, though most would say his full time job was being a Boy Scout and Troop Leader. He dedicated over 50 years of his life to his boy scouts and took great pride in the 148 Eagle Scouts he led. Tom was also a Deacon at First Baptist Church and a 15 year board member with the Rutherford County Emergency Food Bank. He was a man everyone knew and loved. He always had a story to tell and never met a stranger. He had a wonderful sense of humor and his smile could light up a room. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A private graveside will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro with a memorial service held at a later date.