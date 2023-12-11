OBITUARY: Jeffrey Daniel ‘Danny’ Rigney

Jeffrey Daniel “Danny” Rigney, age 64, passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023, from a long-time battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County with his beloved wife of 40 years, Pamela Walker Rigney. Danny loved family gatherings, going fishing, and listening to an eclectic array of music. He also played music, often “pickin’ and grinnin’ with family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mildred Rigney of Fosterville, and sister Anne “Tilly” Rigney.

Along with his wife Pam, he is survived by his son, Jason (Amy) Rigney, Haley (Chris) Bates, and Kristina (Evan) Keese, all of Murfreesboro, his grandchildren Brennen Brixey, Cooper Rigney, Addie and Henry Bates, and Lennon Keese, siblings Larry (Carol) Rigney, Ricky Rigney, and Connie (Jerry Wayne) Smith, along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 until 7:00 PM on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Revs. Darryl Lewis, Jeff Adcock, and Carter Woodruff officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodfin Cemetery, Fosterville with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Rigney family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

