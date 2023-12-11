OBITUARY: Ruth Shroat

Ruth Shroat, age 87, of the Barfield community, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by family.

She was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church and retired from Betterbilt Aluminum.

She was born in Clay County TN but lived in Rutherford County most of her life. She was the daughter of Herman Rich and Lillie Smith.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Shroat and longtime companion Valter Goard; son, Kevin Williams; daughters, Brenda Gail Warnack and Rita Williams; granddaughter, Marsha Cobb; brother, Jake Rich; sisters, Lilly Mae Smith, Lucille Robinson and Mary Williams.

She is survived by her children, Diane Barrett and Larry Williams; sisters, Martha Herrod, Barbra Barnes, Marie Campbell; brother, Jessie Smith ( Brenda); grandkids, Dustie Williams (Tim), Michael Dority (Jenna), Callie Head (Adam), Heather Lovvorn (Jimmy), Penny Galindo, Dana Warnack, Casey Warnack, Amanda Anderson (Patrick), Melanie Cooper Birckbichler, Larry Williams Jr. Ruth was also survived by numerous great and great-great grandkids, nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until time of chapel service at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home with Brian Harrell officiating. Burial will follow at Coleman Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

