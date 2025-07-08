OBITUARY: Sanford Hatton Campbell Jr.

Sanford Hatton Campbell Jr., age 90, of Lascassas, Tennessee, passed away July 4, 2025.

He was born February 22, 1935 in Cannon County, Tennessee, to the late Sanford Campbell and Nobie Bryson.

He is preceded in death by wife Delores, by brothers, Amos, Hoyte, James, Frank and Raymond.

He is survived by; sister Mildred; sons, Mark Campbell and his wife Carol and Lloyd Campbell and his wife Carol; daughter, Kathy Campbell Ward and her husband Thompson, stepson Jeff Edmonds and his wife Laurie; 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked as a tool and die maker for many years.

A special thanks to Tammy Ozment, to the staff of Pavillion Senior Living and Gentiva Hospice who cared so well for Dad.

Graveside services will be at 11:00am on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with visitation also on Saturday, July 12, 2025 from 9:30am till 11:00am at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

