OBITUARY: William Lewis Thomas, III

William Lewis Thomas, III age 78 of Manchester, Tennessee died Monday, June 30, 2025. He was a native of Sullivan, West Virginia and a son of the late William Lewis Thomas, II and Oletta Josephine Grimmett Thomas. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Thomas.

Survivors include his children, Michael Thomas of Ohio; Jenni Preuett and husband Perry of Murfreesboro, grandchildren, Rachel Newcomb and husband Dustin of Smyrna, Joey Lampley and wife Kaitlyn of Columbia, Billy Lampley and wife Madison of of St. Augustine, Florida, Dominic Thomas and Aleena Thomas, both of Ohio; great grandchildren, Maxton, Emmitt, and Thomas; sisters, Jane Walkup of South Carolina, Charlotte Thomas, Mary Shaffer, and Linda Freese, all of Virginia; and a host of other loving family and friends.

William voluntarily enlisted in the United States Navy in 1966, serving proudly as a Seabee. He completed two tours of duty during the Vietnam War. During his second tour, he was injured in the line of duty and spent three months recovering in a hospital in Japan. For his service, William was honorably discharged and awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star and the Fleet Marine Force Combat Insignia.

After returning home, William began working as a mechanic—one of many different careers he would have throughout the years and where he would meet his wife, Carolyn. The two were married in 1969 in Cleveland, Ohio, beginning a lifelong journey together.

William was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be remembered for his strong work ethic, loyalty, and would literally give you the shirt off his back. He was a man who served his country with honor and lived his life with integrity.

A graveside service with military honors under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels will be held 2:00pm Friday, July 11, 2025, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with Deacon Pete Semich officiating.

