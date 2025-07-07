Ground Stop Issued at Nashville International Airport Due to Storms

UPDATE: July 7, 3:30PM – The ground stop has been extended until 7:59pm

A ground stop was issued Monday afternoon for departures headed to Nashville International Airport (BNA) because of thunderstorms in the area.

According to the National Airspace System Status, the ground stop is expected to last until 3:15 pm. Officials implemented the ground stop to keep aircraft safely out of severe weather conditions moving through Middle Tennessee.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for updates, as delays may continue even after the ground stop is lifted while operations work to return to normal.

