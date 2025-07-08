OBITUARY: Charles Porter McKnight

Charles Porter McKnight, age 92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 4, 2025. Charles was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a Baptist Preacher, serving more than 55 Baptist Churches for 66 ½ years. He was a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church. Charles graduated from Middle Tennessee State University, served in the United States Air Force, and employed at AEDC.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Ruel McKnight and Clara Mae Davenport McKnight; first wife, Mary McKnight; daughter, Deborah Ann McKnight Rowlette; sister, Jean Ross; and granddaughters, Stephanie Rowlette, and Mary Lynn McKnight.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Givens McKnight; sons, Charles Robert “Bob” McKnight (Lonnie); step-sons, Shane Hall, Bruce Hall and Jason Hall (Donna); daughter, Angela Pitts (Travis); brother, Carl McKnight (Janice); sister, Brenda Lassiter; grandchildren, Michelle Davy, Madison Hall, Loren Manderson (Jordan), Caleb Hall (Jaycie), Dalton Hall, Carly Hall; great grandchildren, Abigale Davy, Caylee Pitts and Grayson Manderson; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Sunday, July 13, 2025 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 14, 2025 with Bro. Claude King officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery with Military Honors and family and friends serving as active pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a church of your choice.

